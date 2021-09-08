LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Regulation of insurance / GDPR

Legal News

How UK data breach ruling may rein in insurance claims

Published on: 08 September 2021
Published by: Law360
  • How UK data breach ruling may rein in insurance claims
  • ATE insurance
  • Concluding remarks
Law360, London: On July 30 2021, the High Court handed down its judgment in Warren v DSG, holding that claimants will not be able to pursue personal data claims beyond those provided for in data protection legislation, when there has been a cyber security breach by an unauthorised third party, and no positive action or use by the victim of that attack. In addition, claimants, who have often pleaded breach of confidence and misuse of private information claims as part of such cyberattack claims, because including those claims potentially allows the recovery of after the event (ATE insurance) premiums, may find themselves on the small claims track, where costs are not recoverable. Kelly Hagedorn is a partner, and Oliver J Thomson and Sol Gelsomino associates, at Jenner & Block LLP consider how this decision will impact ATE insurance.
or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As