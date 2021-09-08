How UK data breach ruling may rein in insurance claims

ATE insurance

Concluding remarks

Law360, London: On July 30 2021, the High Court handed down its judgment in Warren v DSG, holding that claimants will not be able to pursue personal data claims beyond those provided for in data protection legislation, when there has been a cyber security breach by an unauthorised third party, and no positive action or use by the victim of that attack. In addition, claimants, who have often pleaded breach of confidence and misuse of private information claims as part of such cyberattack claims, because including those claims potentially allows the recovery of after the event (ATE insurance) premiums, may find themselves on the small claims track, where costs are not recoverable. Kelly Hagedorn is a partner, and Oliver J Thomson and Sol Gelsomino associates, at Jenner & Block LLP consider how this decision will impact ATE insurance.

or to read the full analysis.