Home / Practice Compliance / Third parties / Referrals & fee sharing

How to respond to the SRA's referral arrangements warning

Published on: 24 October 2013
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • How to respond to the SRA's referral arrangements warning
  • What does the warning notice say?
  • Deductions from clients' damages
  • Outsourcing to the introducer
  • Inappropriate introductions to third parties
  • Funding
  • Transparency
  • What should firms do now?

Article summary

Practice Compliance analysis: The SRA has issued a stark warning to lawyers who have referral arrangements for personal injury work. The central message is there’s more to compliance than making sure you don’t fall foul of the referral fee ban—you also have to comply with wider obligations in the Code of Conduct and Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Principles. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

