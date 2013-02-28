Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / International restructuring and insolvency / Cross-border co-operation

Legal News

How to deal with claims from foreign credit institutions subject to insolvency proceedings

How to deal with claims from foreign credit institutions subject to insolvency proceedings
Published on: 28 February 2013
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • How to deal with claims from foreign credit institutions subject to insolvency proceedings
  • Original news
  • When do the Credit Institutions (Re-organisation and Winding up) Regulations 2004, SI 2004/1045 apply?
  • What are the key issues in this case?
  • What are the practical consequences of the judgment?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Can a credit institution in administration in one European Economic Area (EEA) state which had not pursued its claims against a credit institution in winding-up proceedings in another EEA state rely on those claims in its own administration and offset the other credit institution’s claim? Lexa Hilliard QC, of 11 Stone Building examines the Supreme Court’s decision in Landsbanki. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More