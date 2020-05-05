How to construe a badly drafted Will (Goddard v Hunter)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The application in this case was for a declaration as to the proper construction of two clauses in a badly drafted Will. The court helpfully reviewed the history of the interpretation of Wills by the courts, noted the distinction between construction and rectification and applied practically the guidance given by the Supreme Court in Marley v Rawlings [2014] UKSC 2. Written by Edward Rowntree, barrister, at Hardwicke Chambers. or to read the full analysis.