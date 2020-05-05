Sign-in Help
How to construe a badly drafted Will (Goddard v Hunter)

Published on: 05 May 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The application in this case was for a declaration as to the proper construction of two clauses in a badly drafted Will. The court helpfully reviewed the history of the interpretation of Wills by the courts, noted the distinction between construction and rectification and applied practically the guidance given by the Supreme Court in Marley v Rawlings [2014] UKSC 2. Written by Edward Rowntree, barrister, at Hardwicke Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

