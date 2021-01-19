How to approach and interpret retained EU law—a practical guide

Article summary

Public Law analysis: In this analysis, Eleonor Duhs and Indira Rao, authors of ‘Retained EU law: A Practical Guide’, examine retained EU law and its impact on domestic law. Set out as a series of questions and answers, the analysis includes a number of practical examples and scenarios (largely taken from the field of data protection law) to illustrate how retained EU law and associated rules and provisions under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018) work in practice. or to read the full analysis.