- How to approach and interpret retained EU law—a practical guide
- 1. Does retained EU law apply in my practice area?
- Example:
- 2. What changes have been made in my area?
- Example:
- 3. How should I interpret retained EU law which has not been amended?
- Example:
- 4. How should I interpret retained EU law which has been amended?
- Example:
- 5. What takes precedence if there is a conflict between retained EU law and other law?
- Examples:
- 6. Directives do not form part of retained EU law. How should I approach obligations which stem from a directive?
- 7. What other significant exemptions from the saving and incorporation of retained EU law should I be aware of?
- Example:
- 8. Any other hints and tips?
Public Law analysis: In this analysis, Eleonor Duhs and Indira Rao, authors of ‘Retained EU law: A Practical Guide’, examine retained EU law and its impact on domestic law. Set out as a series of questions and answers, the analysis includes a number of practical examples and scenarios (largely taken from the field of data protection law) to illustrate how retained EU law and associated rules and provisions under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018) work in practice.
