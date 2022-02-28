LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
How the proposed reform of RPI may affect real estate documents

Published on: 28 February 2022
  • How the proposed reform of RPI may affect real estate documents
  • What is changing?
  • When is the change due to take place?
  • What does this mean for leases with index-linked provisions?
  • For new leases (which may last beyond 2030)
  • For existing leases
  • SDLT treatment of index-linked reviews

Article summary

Property analysis: Omer Maroof, partner, and Bonnie Calnan, partner, at DLA Piper discuss the reforms to the Retail Prices Index (RPI) due to take place from February 2030 and their implications for leases with index-linked provisions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

