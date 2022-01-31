LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

How specific must the Tribunal be, when making health and social care recommendations? (VS v Hampshire CC)

Published on: 31 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Local Government analysis: An analysis of the Upper Tribunal (UT)’s recent decision as to the level of specificity required by the First-Tier Tribunal (FTT), when making Health/Social Care recommendations pursuant to the FTT’s extended powers, in appeals concerning Education, Health and Care Plans (EHC). Written by Hannah Lynch, barrister, St Pauls Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

