- How might MPs scrutinise the new UK-EU relationship?
- How did MPs scrutinise EU affairs when the UK was a Member State?
- How should Parliament continue to scrutinise EU affairs?
- What should the Commons scrutinise?
- Scrutiny of joint UK-EU bodies
- Scrutiny of EU legislative proposals
- Legislative obligations under the Northern Ireland Protocol
- Future inter-parliamentary co-operation?
Article summary
Public Law analysis: Now the Brexit transition period has ended, the way Parliament scrutinises UK-EU relations will change significantly. In this insight, Professor Adam Cygan of the University of Leicester, Parliamentary Academic Fellow working with the House of Commons Library, explores how MPs might scrutinise the implementation of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) and the Withdrawal Agreement (WA).
