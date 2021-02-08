Sign-in Help
How might MPs scrutinise the new UK-EU relationship?

Published on: 08 February 2021
  • How might MPs scrutinise the new UK-EU relationship?
  • How did MPs scrutinise EU affairs when the UK was a Member State?
  • How should Parliament continue to scrutinise EU affairs?
  • What should the Commons scrutinise?
  • Scrutiny of joint UK-EU bodies
  • Scrutiny of EU legislative proposals
  • Legislative obligations under the Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Future inter-parliamentary co-operation?

Public Law analysis: Now the Brexit transition period has ended, the way Parliament scrutinises UK-EU relations will change significantly. In this insight, Professor Adam Cygan of the University of Leicester, Parliamentary Academic Fellow working with the House of Commons Library, explores how MPs might scrutinise the implementation of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) and the Withdrawal Agreement (WA). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

