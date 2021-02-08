Sign-in Help
This content is no longer in use on Lexis®PSL

Legal News

How might MPs scrutinise the new UK-EU relationship?

How might MPs scrutinise the new UK-EU relationship?
Published on: 08 February 2021
Updated on: 08 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • How might MPs scrutinise the new UK-EU relationship?
  • How did MPs scrutinise EU affairs when the UK was a Member State?
  • How should Parliament continue to scrutinise EU affairs?
  • What should the Commons scrutinise?
  • Scrutiny of joint UK-EU bodies
  • Scrutiny of EU legislative proposals
  • Legislative obligations under the Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Future inter-parliamentary co-operation?
  • Next Steps?
This content is no longer in use on Lexis®PSL

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More