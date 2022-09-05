LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
How greenwashing litigation is affecting financial services

Published on: 05 September 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has defined greenwashing as 'marketing that portrays an organisation's products, activities or policies as producing positive environmental outcomes when this is not the case'. Kirsty Finlayson, associate at Browne Jacobson LLP, considers how greenwashing litigation is affecting financial services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

