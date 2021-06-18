menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate / Equity capital markets (Main Market) / IPO

Legal News

How global markets are preparing for potential SPAC growth

How global markets are preparing for potential SPAC growth
Published on: 18 June 2021
Published by: Law360
  • How global markets are preparing for potential SPAC growth
  • The US Market
  • UK and Europe
  • Asia
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Law360, London: With a rising number of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) currently in the process of looking for acquisition targets, SPACs remain an area of acute interest to investors, M&A targets and regulators. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes