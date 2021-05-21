menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

How fraudsters have abused the government’s pandemic relief efforts

How fraudsters have abused the government’s pandemic relief efforts
Published on: 21 May 2021
Published by: Law360
  • How fraudsters have abused the government’s pandemic relief efforts
  • Types of fraud
  • Frauds exploiting coronavirus assistance measures
  • Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme
  • Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme and Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme
  • Bounce Back Loans
  • Lenders
  • Frauds exploiting changes in behaviour
  • Online fraud
  • National Health Service
    • More...

Article summary

Law360: The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has provided many new opportunities for fraudsters to exploit resulting assistance measures or changes in victims’ behaviour, and the government’s efforts to combat fraud and recover public funds may be insufficient, say Cameron Brown at Red Lion Chambers and Kabir Sondhi at 9 Bedford Row. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More