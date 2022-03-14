LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

How FinCEN shell company rules differ from past BSA standards

Published on: 14 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: Companies will need to understand how the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s (FinCEN) recently proposed rules implementing the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), aimed at curbing the use of shell companies to move illicit funds, differ from existing Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) disclosure requirements on several points, from exempt entities to reporting timelines, say attorneys at Moore & Van Allen. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

