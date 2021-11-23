LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
How DOJ may beat the white collar fraud clock post-coronavirus (COVID-19)

Published on: 23 November 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Seeking tolling agreements with defence counsel
  • Creative charging decisions
  • The wartime suspension of Limitations Act
  • Waiver-free criminal informations in lieu of indictment
  • Legislative extension of statutes of limitations
  • Referral of expired cases to states for prosecution
  • The path ahead

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: The US Department of Justice (DOJ) will likely employ creative strategies to try to sidestep the five-year statute of limitations in certain complex white collar matters following widespread delays due to the pandemic, but each method comes with nuances and weaknesses that may allow appropriate challenges from defence counsel, say Michael Harwin at Stearns Weaver and David Chaiken at ChaikenLaw. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

