How does PSD2 interplay with the GDPR?

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Questions continue to arise over the interplay of the second Payment Services Directive (Directive 2015/2366/EC) (PSD2) with the General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (GDPR). Both PSD2 and the GDPR are complex legislation and the relationship between distinct provisions of each law and how they work together is not altogether clear, which has led to uncertainty for payment service providers, including banks. For example, when is ‘consent’ required to access payment data and what does consent mean? To this end, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has published draft guidelines for consultation, but alongside other industry bodies and firms, the European Banking Federation (EBF) has voiced concerns over their workability for the sector. Sue McLean and Michaela Nebel, partners and Benjamin Slinn, associate, at Baker McKenzie consider how PSD2 interplays with the GDPR. or to read the full analysis.