Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / E-commerce / E-commerce

Legal News

How do you provide ranking transparency under the Platform-to-business (P2B) Regulation?

How do you provide ranking transparency under the Platform-to-business (P2B) Regulation?
Published on: 03 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • How do you provide ranking transparency under the Platform-to-business (P2B) Regulation?
  • What’s the development?
  • How much information to disclose
  • How to present the information
  • Where to present the information
  • What does this mean for you?

Article summary

TMT analysis: Debbie Heywood, senior professional support lawyer at Taylor Wessing, discusses the application of guidelines published by the European Commission on ranking transparency under the Platform-to-business (P2B) Regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More