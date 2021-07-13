How do the recent CVA challenge decisions in New Look and Regis impact UK insolvency practitioners?

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This News Analysis looks at the risk that insolvency practitioners (IPs) may need to repay their nominee and/or supervisor fees if a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) challenge is successful and what steps they can take to mitigate the risk. Written by John Alderton, Devinder Singh, Russell Hill and Mark Prior of Squire Patton Boggs.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to
ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided
Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim
Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.