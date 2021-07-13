menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Corporate insolvency processes / Company voluntary arrangements

Legal News

How do the recent CVA challenge decisions in New Look and Regis impact UK insolvency practitioners?

How do the recent CVA challenge decisions in New Look and Regis impact UK insolvency practitioners?
Published on: 13 июля 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • How do the recent CVA challenge decisions in New Look and Regis impact UK insolvency practitioners?
  • Post-pandemic CVA terms
  • Voting
  • Discounting of landlord claims for voting purposes
  • Counting the unimpaired creditor votes
  • The position of the IP
  • Nominee’s duties
  • Risk to fees
  • Disclosure
  • Signing the report
    • More...

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This News Analysis looks at the risk that insolvency practitioners (IPs) may need to repay their nominee and/or supervisor fees if a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) challenge is successful and what steps they can take to mitigate the risk. Written by John Alderton, Devinder Singh, Russell Hill and Mark Prior of Squire Patton Boggs. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More