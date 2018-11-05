How courts should approach limitation in abuse claims (Catholic Child Welfare Society (Diocese of Middlesbrough) and others v CD)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Michael Kent QC at Crown Office Chambers says Catholic Child Welfare Society v CD highlights that for those advising claimants and defendants in very out of time claims—where the court’s permission to proceed under section 33 of the Limitation Act 1980 (LA 1980) is needed—the importance of focussing not just on reasons for delay, but on the issue of prejudice is central. or to read the full analysis.