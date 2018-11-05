Sign-in Help
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Types of claim / Personal injury—other claims

Legal News

How courts should approach limitation in abuse claims (Catholic Child Welfare Society (Diocese of Middlesbrough) and others v CD)

How courts should approach limitation in abuse claims (Catholic Child Welfare Society (Diocese of Middlesbrough) and others v CD)
Published on: 05 November 2018
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • How courts should approach limitation in abuse claims (Catholic Child Welfare Society (Diocese of Middlesbrough) and others v CD)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Michael Kent QC at Crown Office Chambers says Catholic Child Welfare Society v CD highlights that for those advising claimants and defendants in very out of time claims—where the court’s permission to proceed under section 33 of the Limitation Act 1980 (LA 1980) is needed—the importance of focussing not just on reasons for delay, but on the issue of prejudice is central. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More