How can employers protect their BAME employees following evidence about the disproportionate impact from COVID-19?

Article summary

Employment analysis: In the seventh in a series of articles exploring how diversity and inclusion can play a part in shaping the ‘new normal’ as businesses move out of lockdown as an opportunity to ‘build back better’, Steven Cochrane, Partner, and Rebecca Hayes, Senior Associate, of CMS (London), consider how employers should act in the light of evidence that COVID-19 poses a significantly higher risk to individuals with BAME backgrounds. or to read the full analysis.