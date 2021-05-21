- How can employers protect their BAME employees following evidence about the disproportionate impact from COVID-19?
- What does the duty to ensure the health, safety and welfare of all employees mean?
- Are there currently specific obligations placed on employers in respect of their BAME employees?
- What action can employers take?
- Can an employer force its BAME employees to work and what are the legal risks?
Article summary
Employment analysis: In the seventh in a series of articles exploring how diversity and inclusion can play a part in shaping the ‘new normal’ as businesses move out of lockdown as an opportunity to ‘build back better’, Steven Cochrane, Partner, and Rebecca Hayes, Senior Associate, of CMS (London), consider how employers should act in the light of evidence that COVID-19 poses a significantly higher risk to individuals with BAME backgrounds.
