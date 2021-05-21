menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Key developments / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

How can employers protect their BAME employees following evidence about the disproportionate impact from COVID-19?

How can employers protect their BAME employees following evidence about the disproportionate impact from COVID-19?
Published on: 21 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • How can employers protect their BAME employees following evidence about the disproportionate impact from COVID-19?
  • What does the duty to ensure the health, safety and welfare of all employees mean?
  • Are there currently specific obligations placed on employers in respect of their BAME employees?
  • What action can employers take?
  • Can an employer force its BAME employees to work and what are the legal risks?

Article summary

Employment analysis: In the seventh in a series of articles exploring how diversity and inclusion can play a part in shaping the ‘new normal’ as businesses move out of lockdown as an opportunity to ‘build back better’, Steven Cochrane, Partner, and Rebecca Hayes, Senior Associate, of CMS (London), consider how employers should act in the light of evidence that COVID-19 poses a significantly higher risk to individuals with BAME backgrounds. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More