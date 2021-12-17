LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / In-house Advisor / Responsible business / Culture, regulation and ethics

Legal News

How being ethically compliant can help businesses protect against reputational damage—an interview with Louise Stonier

Published on: 17 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • How being ethically compliant can help businesses protect against reputational damage—an interview with Louise Stonier
  • Tell us about your experience of threats to your business’ reputation…
  • In terms of lessons learnt from previous incidents, are there policies and procedures that you didn’t have in place then that you do now?
  • Looking back at previous experiences, what do you wish you’d done in order to be prepared for such situations?
  • When you hear that there is a risk to your reputation, what is the first thing you do?
  • What policies and procedures do you have in place for monitoring risk to reputation and making sure Legal hear about it?
  • Do you consider yourselves to be an ethically compliant business?
  • In what other ways is the ethical culture of the business evident?

Article summary

Businesses constantly face new commercial and legal challenges. There is an enormous advantage in being well-prepared. Louise Stonier, Legal Director and Company Secretary at Pets at Home Group Plc, talks to us about how policies and procedures and an ethically compliant culture can help businesses protect against one of the biggest risks—damage to reputation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Related documents:

3 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

3 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More