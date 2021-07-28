- How anti-corruption push affects US companies operating abroad
- How we got here and why the June memo matters
- What to keep an eye on
- Practical effect of the subpoena power and potential challenges to its use
- Whistleblower activity
- Increased prosecution of foreign nationals with limited ties to the US
- What businesses can do today to prepare for tomorrow
Article summary
Law360, Expert analysis: A recent Biden administration memo, and an anticipated increase in enforcement related to transnational fraud, money laundering and corruption, means that US companies and financial institutions with operations abroad should take concrete steps to stave off US Department of Justice (DOJ) scrutiny, says Andrey Spektor at Bryan Cave.
