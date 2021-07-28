menu-search
Legal News

How anti-corruption push affects US companies operating abroad

Published on: 28 июля 2021
Published by: Law360
  • How we got here and why the June memo matters
  • What to keep an eye on
  • Practical effect of the subpoena power and potential challenges to its use
  • Whistleblower activity
  • Increased prosecution of foreign nationals with limited ties to the US
  • What businesses can do today to prepare for tomorrow

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: A recent Biden administration memo, and an anticipated increase in enforcement related to transnational fraud, money laundering and corruption, means that US companies and financial institutions with operations abroad should take concrete steps to stave off US Department of Justice (DOJ) scrutiny, says Andrey Spektor at Bryan Cave. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

