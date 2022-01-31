LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

How a defendant’s Part 36 offer can be accepted as a claimant’s Part 36 offer (The Huntsworth Wine Company Ltd v London City Bond Ltd)

Published on: 31 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Was a ‘Part 36’ offer made by LCB prior to proceedings having been commenced a valid Part 36 offer?
  • Did the judge have to take proportionality into account?
  • Should the judge take into account Huntsworth’s failure to engage in the issues of the case or to mediate at an early stage in the litigation?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In The Huntsworth Wine Company Ltd (Huntsworth) v London City Bond Ltd (LCB) there are some stark reminders about the effectiveness of valid Part 36 offers and the costs consequences of not beating them. The judgment also demonstrates that a party who becomes the defendant in the subsequent claim may make a pre-action offer under CPR 36, and attract the benefits of a claimant’s offer, despite the other party, the eventual claimant, having already made a claimant’s offer. Written by Kate Andrews, partner at Hamlins. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

