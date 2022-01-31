How a defendant’s Part 36 offer can be accepted as a claimant’s Part 36 offer (The Huntsworth Wine Company Ltd v London City Bond Ltd)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In The Huntsworth Wine Company Ltd (Huntsworth) v London City Bond Ltd (LCB) there are some stark reminders about the effectiveness of valid Part 36 offers and the costs consequences of not beating them. The judgment also demonstrates that a party who becomes the defendant in the subsequent claim may make a pre-action offer under CPR 36, and attract the benefits of a claimant’s offer, despite the other party, the eventual claimant, having already made a claimant’s offer. Written by Kate Andrews, partner at Hamlins. or to read the full analysis.