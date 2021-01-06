Sign-in Help
Home / TMT / New technologies / Artificial intelligence

Legal News

House of Lords Committee publishes new report ‘AI in the UK—No Room for Complacency’

House of Lords Committee publishes new report ‘AI in the UK—No Room for Complacency’
Published on: 06 January 2021
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • House of Lords Committee publishes new report ‘AI in the UK—No Room for Complacency’
  • Public understanding and data
  • Regulation
  • Ethics
  • Role of government

Article summary

TMT analysis: On 18 December 2020, the UK House of Lords Liaison Committee on artificial intelligence (AI) published a new report, AI in the UK—No Room for Complacency. The report considers the UK government’s progress against the recommendations made by the Select Committee on AI in their 2018 report, AI in the UK—ready, willing and able? Sue McLean, a partner in the Technology Department at Baker McKenzie, summarises the findings and new recommendations made by the report covering public understanding of AI, use of data, ethics, public trust and regulation, jobs and the role of government. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More