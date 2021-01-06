House of Lords Committee publishes new report ‘AI in the UK—No Room for Complacency’

Article summary

TMT analysis: On 18 December 2020, the UK House of Lords Liaison Committee on artificial intelligence (AI) published a new report, AI in the UK—No Room for Complacency. The report considers the UK government’s progress against the recommendations made by the Select Committee on AI in their 2018 report, AI in the UK—ready, willing and able? Sue McLean, a partner in the Technology Department at Baker McKenzie, summarises the findings and new recommendations made by the report covering public understanding of AI, use of data, ethics, public trust and regulation, jobs and the role of government. or to read the full analysis.