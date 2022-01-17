House of fraser gets court ok for bulk pension buyout

Law360, London: A court approved an application on 13 January 2022 from the trustee of department store chain House of Fraser's pension fund to proceed with a bulk annuity buyout that it says will protect members' retirement pots while the retailer's pension fund sits in deficit.
