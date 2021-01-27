Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Repairing obligations and dilapidations / Occupier’s liability

Hotel’s liability for risky activity of guest under the Occupiers’ Liability Act 1957 (The White Lion Hotel v James)

Published on: 27 January 2021
Personal Injury analysis: The general principle is that a person of full age and capacity who chooses to run an obvious risk cannot claim against a defendant on the basis that the defendant has either permitted him to run that risk or not prevented him from doing so. The Court of Appeal had to consider how far that general principle applied in the context of a partnership operating a hotel where a guest had fallen to his death from a hotel window. The guest, in order to smoke a cigarette in his room, had opted to sit on a low windowsill, half in the room and half out the window, when he apparently overbalanced and fell. The hotel, faced with a health and safety prosecution, pleaded guilty to failing to complete a risk assessment and failing to apply a simple device costing £8 to prevent the window opening so low as to pose the specific risk of guests falling from the room. The question for the Court of Appeal was whether this admitted breach of criminal statute obliged the court to find a breach of the Occupiers’ Liability Act 1957 (OLA 1957). Written by Lauren Godfrey, barrister at Hardwicke Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

