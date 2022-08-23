LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls / US corporate bribery offences

Legal News

Hoskins decision puts US compliance with OECD anti-bribery convention deeper in jeopardy

Published on: 23 August 2022
Published by: MLex
  • Hoskins decision puts US compliance with OECD anti-bribery convention deeper in jeopardy

Article summary

MLex: A recent appellate decision may pull the US further out of compliance with an international anti-bribery agreement, and concerns with the law could require action by the US Congress or the US Supreme Court. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More