Hook, line and anchor—what suffices for a convenient forum? (Public Institution for Social Security v Banque Pictet & Cie SA)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This recent Court of Appeal decision in the PIFSS v Pictet proceedings focuses on specific elements of jurisdiction and challenges to it under CPR Part 11. The decision considers in particular the rules surrounding proof of agreement to exclusive jurisdiction clauses under Article 23 of the Lugano Convention 2007 and forum non conveniens arguments in the context of a plethora of foreign, variously-domiciled individual and corporate defendants. Lady Justice Carr settles the rules for such evidence where the agreement is made by counter-part and by reference to standard terms and conditions. The decision also comments on the procedural limits to appeals and also cautions parties and first-instance judges against overcomplicating proceedings with satellite litigation and extensive judgments respectively. Written by Anastasia Tropsha, associate at PCB Byrne LLP. or to read the full analysis.