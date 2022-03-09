LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Jurisdiction / Challenging court jurisdiction

Legal News

Hook, line and anchor—what suffices for a convenient forum? (Public Institution for Social Security v Banque Pictet & Cie SA)

Published on: 09 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Hook, line and anchor—what suffices for a convenient forum? (Public Institution for Social Security v Banque Pictet & Cie SA)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This recent Court of Appeal decision in the PIFSS v Pictet proceedings focuses on specific elements of jurisdiction and challenges to it under CPR Part 11. The decision considers in particular the rules surrounding proof of agreement to exclusive jurisdiction clauses under Article 23 of the Lugano Convention 2007 and forum non conveniens arguments in the context of a plethora of foreign, variously-domiciled individual and corporate defendants. Lady Justice Carr settles the rules for such evidence where the agreement is made by counter-part and by reference to standard terms and conditions. The decision also comments on the procedural limits to appeals and also cautions parties and first-instance judges against overcomplicating proceedings with satellite litigation and extensive judgments respectively. Written by Anastasia Tropsha, associate at PCB Byrne LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
1 Precedents