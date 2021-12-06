LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

Hong Kong—winding-up petition stayed pending arbitration on just and equitable grounds (China Europe International Business School v Chengwei Evergreen Capital LP)

Published on: 06 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Hong Kong—winding-up petition stayed pending arbitration on just and equitable grounds (China Europe International Business School v Chengwei Evergreen Capital LP)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Hong Kong Court of First Instance ordered that a winding-up petition presented against CEIBS Publishing Group Ltd (the ‘Company’) on just and equitable ground be stayed pending the determination of the arbitration between the petitioner, China Europe International Business School (the ‘Petitioner’) and the Company. Upon the determination of the arbitration, the parties have liberty to restore the petition for further directions. The approach of the court is consistent with leading case authorities in Hong Kong and England and Wales. One of the arguments raised in opposition to the stay was that some respondents to the petition were non-parties to various arbitration agreements. Despite that, the court considered that the substance of the disputes in the petition fell within the scope of the arbitration agreements. Written by Alexander Tang, partner at Stephenson Harwood. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

8 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More