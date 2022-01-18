LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Hong Kong—order enforcing emergency arbitrator award set aside for lack of jurisdiction (GD v HY)

Published on: 18 января 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Textual analysis
  • Contextual analysis
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In this case, a loan agreement designated litigation as the agreed method of dispute resolution and expressly stated that any variation must be made by written instrument signed by all parties thereto. The applicant attempted to introduce an arbitration agreement/clause by way of an extension letter signed only by the applicant as lender and the respondent as one of the borrowers. The question for the court was whether this arbitration agreement/clause, introduced by way of variation, was valid. An emergency award was rendered in favour of the applicant. The respondent requested the Hog Kong court set aside the enforcement order in respect of that emergency award based on the invalidity of the arbitration agreement. The court found in favour of the respondent and ruled that the term 'parties' in the variation clause could only mean each and every party to the loan agreement, thus the arbitration agreement/clause introduced by variation was invalid. Written by Yi Shun Teoh, senior associate at RPC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor's holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

