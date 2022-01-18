Hong Kong—order enforcing emergency arbitrator award set aside for lack of jurisdiction (GD v HY)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In this case, a loan agreement designated litigation as the agreed method of dispute resolution and expressly stated that any variation must be made by written instrument signed by all parties thereto. The applicant attempted to introduce an arbitration agreement/clause by way of an extension letter signed only by the applicant as lender and the respondent as one of the borrowers. The question for the court was whether this arbitration agreement/clause, introduced by way of variation, was valid. An emergency award was rendered in favour of the applicant. The respondent requested the Hog Kong court set aside the enforcement order in respect of that emergency award based on the invalidity of the arbitration agreement. The court found in favour of the respondent and ruled that the term 'parties' in the variation clause could only mean each and every party to the loan agreement, thus the arbitration agreement/clause introduced by variation was invalid. Written by Yi Shun Teoh, senior associate at RPC. or to read the full analysis.