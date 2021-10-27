Hong Kong—modern trend of presumption of one-stop adjudication continues (Gurkhas Construction v Craft Façade Tech (Hong Kong))

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Section 20(1) of the Arbitration Ordinance (Cap. 609) (AO) gives effect to Article 8 of the UNCITRAL Model Law on International Commercial Arbitration. It sets out the basic principle that a court before which an action is brought in a matter subject to an arbitration agreement shall, if a party so requests, stay the proceedings and refer the parties to arbitration. However, under AO, s 20(1) a referral will only be made if certain conditions are met, including that ‘the dispute or difference exists within the ambit of the arbitration agreement between the parties’. In this case, the court decided to grant the stay and held that a jurisdiction clause referring to court proceedings in the settlement negotiation did not amount to a sufficiently clear and unequivocal indication of waiver of the arbitration clause contained in the general terms and conditions, on the basis that the two clauses were not inconsistent and were reconcilable. Written by Andrew Rigden Green, partner, head of international arbitration in Great China, at Stephenson Harwood, Hong Kong. or to read the full analysis.