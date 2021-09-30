- Hong Kong—interpretation of arbitration clauses (Kinli v Geotech)
Arbitration analysis: In this case, two main issues arose in relation to the interpretation of an arbitration clause in an agreement between two parties. First, where an arbitration clause provides that parties ‘may’ submit their disputes to arbitration, does this mean that arbitration is mandatory or merely permissive? Secondly, what is the effect of a proviso in an arbitration clause which provides that arbitration cannot be conducted until the construction works have been completed or contract has been terminated (the Proviso)? The Hong Kong Court of First Instance (the Court) held in this case that arbitration was mandatory rather than permissive, and upheld the validity of the Proviso. Written by Glenn Haley (partner) and Ian Cheng (associate) of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP.
