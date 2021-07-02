menu-search
Hong Kong—Court’s power to restrain an arbitrator from acting by injunction—arbitrator bias (Fenn Kar Bak Lily v So Shiu Tsung Thomas)

Published on: 02 July 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In the context of a long-running Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) administered arbitration between one of the claimants and her former partners, the claimants brought two actions (1st Action and 2nd Action, collectively the Actions) in an attempt to frustrate the ongoing arbitration proceeding (Arbitration). The grounds were that the arbitrator (one of the defendants) acted in bad faith as he (i) misused the confidential documents disclosed by parties in making his rulings; (ii) rejected the claimants’ application for additional award, which denied the claimants’ right to be heard and hence breached the rules of natural justice. The claimants also alleged that the arbitrator should not continue the arbitration because there was a conflict of interest after the claimants commenced the 1st Action against the arbitrator. Therefore, the claimants sought to frustrate the Arbitration by restraining Mr So from being the arbitrator. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

