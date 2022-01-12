Hong Kong court set aside an award procured by collusion (广东顺德展炜商贸有限公司 v Sun Fung Timber)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: This case involved an application to set aside an ex parte enforcement order of the Hong Kong court granting leave to enforce an arbitral award. The court granted the application to set aside and held, among other things, that the respondent was not a party to the arbitration agreement, the respondent had not been given proper notice of the arbitration, the respondent was unable to present its case, and the enforcement of the arbitral award would be contrary to the public policy of Hong Kong. This decision illustrates the circumstances in which the court would intervene to set aside an arbitral award and summarises the applicable legal principles. Written by Lianjun Li and Donald Sham, partners of Reed Smith Richards Butler LLP. or to read the full analysis.