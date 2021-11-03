LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Hong Kong court recognises PRC reorganisation for the first time (Re HNA Group)

Published on: 03 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Background to recognition
  • Scope for mutual recognition?
  • Looking forward

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The decision raises new questions about whether cross-border insolvency recognition and assistance between mainland China and Hong Kong will be a two-way street. Written by Bruce Bell, Howard K H Lam, Chi Ho (Jason) Fu, Flora F W Innes and Tim Bennett of Latham & Watkins LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

