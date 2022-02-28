- Hong Kong Court of Appeal upholds decision refusing to stay court action on a dishonoured cheque in favour of arbitration (T v W)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- The CA refuses to depart from the CA Pacific decision
- Approach taken in CA Pacific is not restrictive
- Case details
Article summary
Arbitration analysis: The plaintiff (T) made a loan to the defendant (W) pursuant to a loan agreement which contained an arbitration clause. W provided a cheque in part payment of the loan; however, it was dishonoured. T brought an action against W on the cheque in the Hong Kong court. W applied to stay the court action in favour of arbitration under section 20(1) of the Hong Kong Arbitration Ordinance (Cap 609) (which incorporates article 8 of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Model Law on International Commercial Arbitration). The Hong Kong Court of Appeal upheld the first instance decision to refuse the stay. The Hong Kong Court of Appeal applied the principle set out in CA Pacific Forex Ltd v Lei Kuan Leong that an arbitration clause contained in an underlying agreement would only apply to a bill of exchange with express wording. Written by Andrew Rigden Green, partner, head of International Arbitration in Greater China, at Stephenson Harwood, Hong Kong.
