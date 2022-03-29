Hong Kong Court of Appeal refuses to grant leave to appeal against decision refusing stay of enforcement of Mainland arbitral award (S v G)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Hong Kong Court of Appeal refused to grant leave to appeal against the decision of Justice Mimmie Chan in the Court of First Instance dismissing an application for stay of enforcement of an arbitral award against the applicant, after leave to appeal was refused by Chan J. The applicant had three proposed grounds of appeal, which were found to be without merit by the Court of Appeal. This case had a complex procedural history and followed on from two sets of arbitrations and two separate arbitral awards obtained in Mainland China, each in favour of the applicant and the respondent, respectively. Written by Min Li, partner at Reed Smith Richards Butler, and Clara Fung, associate at Reed Smith Richards Butler. or to read the full analysis.