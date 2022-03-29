LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Hong Kong Court of Appeal refuses to grant leave to appeal against decision refusing stay of enforcement of Mainland arbitral award (S v G)

Published on: 29 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Hong Kong Court of Appeal refuses to grant leave to appeal against decision refusing stay of enforcement of Mainland arbitral award (S v G)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Hong Kong Court of Appeal refused to grant leave to appeal against the decision of Justice Mimmie Chan in the Court of First Instance dismissing an application for stay of enforcement of an arbitral award against the applicant, after leave to appeal was refused by Chan J. The applicant had three proposed grounds of appeal, which were found to be without merit by the Court of Appeal. This case had a complex procedural history and followed on from two sets of arbitrations and two separate arbitral awards obtained in Mainland China, each in favour of the applicant and the respondent, respectively. Written by Min Li, partner at Reed Smith Richards Butler, and Clara Fung, associate at Reed Smith Richards Butler. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

