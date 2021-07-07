- Hong Kong court holds inconsistent award in parallel arbitration manifestly invalid (W v AW)
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- What are the practical implications of this case?
Article summary
Arbitration analysis: In a ‘highly unusual case’, the Hong Kong High Court has held an award rendered in Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) arbitration proceedings ‘manifestly invalid’ on the basis that the tribunal’s findings were inconsistent with an earlier award rendered in a separate arbitration but involving the same parties and one of the same arbitrators. Simon Chapman QC, partner, Peter Chen, senior associate, Briana Young, professional support Consultant, and Joyce Chan, trainee solicitor, of Herbert Smith Freehills Hong Kong discuss the decision.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.