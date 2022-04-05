LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2022

Hong Kong court considers a post-award freezing injunction in aid of enforcement of a CIETAC award (G v X, GMCI, GMCC)

Published on: 05 April 2022
  • Hong Kong court considers a post-award freezing injunction in aid of enforcement of a CIETAC award (G v X, GMCI, GMCC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Material non-disclosure
  • Good arguable case
  • Chabra jurisdiction
  • Fortification
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: This is not a usual Mareva injunction case at the early stage of a pending writ action but a post-award Mareva injunction necessitated by the defendant’s refusal to honour a RMB 666 million odd China International Economic Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC) arbitral award based on factual findings of fraud after a fully-contested merits hearing. While the court has not yet granted the ex parte enforcement order and parties are still at a pre-enforcement judgment stage, the defendant’s liability to the plaintiff is ‘certain’ under the arbitral award. The court is more prepared to grant a post-award Mareva injunction in aid of execution, both in terms of assessment of risk of dissipation and whether the defendant is likely to sustain damages to warrant an order for fortification of the plaintiff’s undertaking as to damages. Written by Min Li, partner at Reed Smith Richards Butler LLP and Susanna Chiu, associate at Reed Smith Richards Butler LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

