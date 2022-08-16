Hong Kong court clarifies threshold for setting aside awards (LY v HW)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: A Hong Kong court recently adopted a resoundingly pro-arbitration stance in a decision which emphasised the high thresholds of irregularity that would need to be established before an arbitration award can be set aside. In LY v HW , the court dismissed an application to set aside an award based on claims that the arbitral tribunal had failed to deal with the key issues and failed to provide sufficient reasons for its decision in the award. This decision underlines the narrow manner in which grounds for refusal of enforcement are to be construed and fortifies the enforceability of arbitration awards in Hong Kong. May Tai, managing partner, Simon Chapman QC, partner, Antony Crockett, partner, Kathryn Sanger, partner, and Briana Young, professional support consultant, at Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) provide an insightful analysis of this case. or to read the full analysis.