Hong Kong court applies Soleh Boneh principles and orders security against applicant for setting aside an arbitral award (Hua She v Beijing Yaolai and Kei)

Hua She obtained leave to enforce a Shanghai International Economic and Trade Commission (SHIAC) award against Beijing Yaolai and Kei in Hong Kong, after which Kei applied to set aside the enforcement order. This case deals with Hua She's application (under Order 73, r10A of the Rules of the High Court (RHC)) for security from Kei for costs and a portion of the award debt, as a condition for proceeding with Kei's set aside application. In applying the principles in Soleh Boneh, the Hong Kong court considered: (i) the strength of the argument that the award was invalid, and (ii) the ease or difficulty of enforcement of the award. It found the award manifestly valid on a brief consideration, as the award had already been upheld by courts in Shanghai and the UK. It also found that further delays would make enforcement difficult, as Kei had a record of concealing and transferring assets in other jurisdictions. The Hong Kong court also noted that there was a substantial delay in bringing the application to set aside, and that Kei's Summons was seriously defective. For these reasons, the Hong Kong court granted Hua She security for its costs and for the award debt.