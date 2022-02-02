LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2022

Legal News

Hong Kong—Award set aside as beyond scope of pleadings (ARJOWIGGINS HKK2 LTD v X CO)

Published on: 02 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Hong Kong—Award set aside as beyond scope of pleadings (ARJOWIGGINS HKK2 LTD v X CO)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Hong Kong Court of First Instance set aside an award on the ground that an order made by the tribunal in a final award was beyond the jurisdiction of the tribunal. The applicant (HKK) and the respondent (X Co) formed a joint venture in Mainland China (JV). After the breakdown of relationship between the former partners, X Co commenced arbitration in Hong Kong seeking exclu-sive possession of the documents in the JV. During the arbitration, the JV was placed in liquidation. The tribunal dismissed X Co's claim but asked for further submission on the disposal of the docu-ments. It ordered the documents to be delivered up to the compulsory liquidation group. HKK applied to the Hong Kong court to set aside the award under section 81(1) of the Hong Kong Arbitration Ordinance (Cap 609) (which incorporates article 34(2)(a)(iii) of the United Nations Commission on Interna-tional Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Model Law). Written by Andrew Rigden Green, partner, head of Interna-tional Arbitration in Greater China, at Stephenson Harwood, Hong Kong. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

