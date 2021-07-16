menu-search
Hong Kong arrests 4 in suspected $US 150m laundering scheme

Published on: 16 July 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Hong Kong said on 15 July 2021 that it has arrested four men on suspicion of using digital assets to aid in a money laundering scheme involving $HK 1.2bn ($US 150m), in Hong Kong Customs' first alleged money laundering bust involving virtual currencies. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

