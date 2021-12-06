LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Honest opinion defence fails in Abramovich libel claim (Abramovich v Harpercollins Publishers Ltd)

Published on: 06 декабря 2021
  • Honest opinion defence fails in Abramovich libel claim (Abramovich v Harpercollins Publishers Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
TMT analysis: In a trial of preliminary issues (TPI) in a defamation claim, the court found that 26 extracts complained of in Financial Times journalist Catherine Belton’s book ‘Putin’s People’ (the Book) were defamatory of Israeli-Russian businessman Roman Abramovich at common law. Mrs Justice Tipples held that the ordinary reasonable reader would recognise the words complained of as statements of verifiable fact—meaning no honest opinion defence was available. The court rejected the defendants’ case on meaning on the basis that it fell into the trap of ‘over-elaborate analysis’ of the kind to be avoided in when the court determines meaning. Written by Phil Hartley, senior legal advisor at Schillings International LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

