LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Contracts / Breach and remedies

Legal News

Homeowners succeed in defects claim against contractor (Struthers v Davies)

Published on: 22 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Homeowners succeed in defects claim against contractor (Struthers v Davies)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Variation of the contract
  • Were the works defective, and what remedial costs did the claimants incur?
  • Was the contract lawfully terminated?
  • Quantification of the claimants’ claim
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) found that the defendant building contractor was in repudiatory breach of contract, and awarded the claimant homeowners damages for defective works and losses consequent on termination. The court rejected the defendant’s arguments that the claimants’ attempt to terminate the contract was unlawful, and that certain remedial works carried out by the claimants had been unnecessary. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

2 Precedents
3 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More