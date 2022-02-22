Home Office to redraft EU Settlement Scheme late applications guidance

Article summary

Immigration analysis: The Home Office published new EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) caseworker guidance on 9 December 2021, limiting the circumstances in which there will be ‘reasonable grounds’ for making a late application for settled or pre-settled status. Following a challenge by the organisation Here for Good to the legality of the new guidance, the Home Office has confirmed that it will amend it, enabling a swathe of vulnerable applicants to have their right to live and work in the UK recognised. Elisabeth Attwood of Bindmans LLP, who drafted the challenge on behalf of Here for Good, considers the new guidance. or to read the full analysis.