LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Immigration / EU law rights and EU Settlement Scheme / EU Settlement Scheme

Legal News

Home Office to redraft EU Settlement Scheme late applications guidance

Published on: 22 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Home Office to redraft EU Settlement Scheme late applications guidance
  • What was the new guidance?  
  • Who did this guidance affect?
  • What happens now?

Article summary

Immigration analysis: The Home Office published new EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) caseworker guidance on 9 December 2021, limiting the circumstances in which there will be ‘reasonable grounds’ for making a late application for settled or pre-settled status. Following a challenge by the organisation Here for Good to the legality of the new guidance, the Home Office has confirmed that it will amend it, enabling a swathe of vulnerable applicants to have their right to live and work in the UK recognised. Elisabeth Attwood of Bindmans LLP, who drafted the challenge on behalf of Here for Good, considers the new guidance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More