Holiday taken but unpaid can be carried forward for holiday pay claim (Smith v Pimlico Plumbers)

Workers have a single composite right to 'paid annual leave' under the Working Time Directive (ie the four weeks basic entitlement) . If an employer disputes that right and refuses to pay for the leave, then if a worker takes unpaid leave they are not exercising the right. A worker can only lose the right to take paid annual leave at the end of the leave year (in a case where the right is disputed and the employer refuses to remunerate it) if the employer can meet the burden of showing that it, specifically and transparently, gave the worker the opportunity to take paid annual leave, encouraged the worker to take paid annual leave and informed the worker that the right would be lost at the end of the leave year. If the employer cannot meet that burden, the right does not lapse but carries over and accumulates until termination of the contract, at which point the worker is entitled to a payment in respect of all the unpaid annual leave that has accumulated (whether or not they have taken that leave), according to the Court of Appeal. Further, in obiter comments described as a 'strong provisional view', Simler LJ stated that the EAT in Bear Scotland v Fulton was wrong to hold that a period of more than three months between underpayments would result in the earlier underpayments being excluded from a 'series of deductions' for the purposes of section 23(3) of the Employment Rights Act 1996.