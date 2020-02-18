Holding personal representatives to account—discharging an executor’s cardinal duty (Ali v Taj and others [2020] EWHC 213 (Fam))

Private Client analysis: This case concerned the circumstances in which a personal representative may be ordered to provide an inventory of an estate and an account of their administration of that estate. The executors, Mr Ali and Mr Khan, had been ordered by a district registrar in the Manchester District Probate Registry to provide an account, despite neither of them having been served with the underlying summons nor being in attendance when the order was made. Mr Ali unsuccessfully appealed the order.
