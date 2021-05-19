Hold onto the good and keep addressing the bad — the impact of the pandemic on employees with disabilities

Article summary

Employment analysis: In the sixth in a series of articles exploring how diversity and inclusion can play a part in shaping the ‘new normal’ as businesses move out of lockdown as an opportunity to ‘build back better’, Gary Henderson, Partner, at CMS (Reading) explores both the negative and positive aspects the pandemic has had on employees with disabilities. In particular, he highlights the legal obligations and the steps employers can take now and in the longer term to support employees with disabilities. or to read the full analysis.