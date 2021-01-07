Sign-in Help
HMRC succeeds on corporate residence—Court of Appeal reverses Upper Tribunal’s decision (Revenue and Customs Commissioners v Development Securities)

Published on: 07 January 2021
Updated on: 07 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What was the background?
  • What was the decision of the Court of Appeal?
  • What does this mean for non-UK incorporated subsidiaries acting in accordance with the wishes of a UK parent company?
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: The Court of Appeal has overturned the Upper Tribunal’s (UT’s) decision, restoring the First-tier Tax Tribunal’s (FTT’s) decision that the Jersey subsidiaries of a UK parent company were resident for tax purposes in the UK. Gideon Sanitt, partner, and Jackelyn West, Australian-qualified senior lawyer, at Macfarlanes LLP explore what this means for the test of corporate residence. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

