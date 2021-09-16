LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
HMRC settles US$1bn General Electric tax fraud lawsuit

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Britain’s tax collector has settled its fraud case against General Electric in connection with the US conglomerate’s overseas investments, months after winning permission to challenge findings that its lawsuit had been brought too late before the country’s highest court. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

